Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic may still have a soft spot for his old club Chelsea if this intriguing video doing the rounds is anything to go by.

Watch below as Kovacic, on the left of the screen, watches Cole Palmer taking the penalty for Chelsea, before then seeming to do a mini fist pump to himself after it hits the back of the net…

Kovacic who celebrated goal palmer ?pic.twitter.com/RdOu4w3FDV — TenHagOut (@devils17914) November 13, 2023

Kovacic spent five years at Stamford Bridge before his switch to the Etihad Stadium this summer – could he maybe have briefly forgotten what side he was on, and reflexively reacted to the Chelsea fans’ celebrations?

Or is this more of an angry fist pump? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!