Manchester City are set to sign teenager Finlay Gorman from Leeds United for a British record fee for a 15-year-old.

Regarded as one of the best talents to come from Leeds’ academy, the attacking midfielder is set to be scooped up by the treble winners.

According to The Athletic, the deal will be in the region of seven figures and it will break the British record for the signing of a 15-year-old player.

Due to his age, Gorman is still considered a schoolboy at the club but has featured for the u-18 team on several occasions already.

Manchester City has shifted a lot of attention to improving its academy over the past decade with the likes of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho going on to have successful careers at senior level.

Gorman will hope that he can replicate the success of some of the former academy graduates.

The youngster has also featured for his country at both u-15 and u-16 level.

14 year-old Leeds United & England youth international Finlay Gorman is a name to remember 🌟 Playing up with the U16 & U18s… He’s bagged 20 G+A in just 9 games so far this season 🤯 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/zhPJwrFIH8 — Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) September 5, 2023

