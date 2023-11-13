Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the recent reports of Manchester United possibly making Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah one of their options to strengthen in defence this January.

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Romano responded to the recent stories about Man Utd considering Chalobah as a centre-back target, with the Red Devils known to be targeting that kind of player, while Chalobah is also highly likely to leave Stamford Bridge this January after almost leaving the club in the summer.

Man Utd have other names on their list, according to Romano, such as Goncalo Inacio and Jean-Clair Todibo, with Chalobah perhaps an easy name to add to the mix in media reports which Romano described as likely just being guess work by some journalists.

“One player who is expected to leave Chelsea, however, is Trevoh Chalobah, who was a target for both Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest during the summer. He remains out of the first-team picture and so, as previously reported, I 100% expect him to leave Stamford Bridge this January,” Romano wrote.

“Still, I’m not convinced by the recent rumours linking Chalobah with Manchester United – it seems to me like easy ‘guess work’ because he is leaving Chelsea and Man United want to sign a centre-back. It seems like normal links, but I’m honestly not aware of anything concrete there, with no negotiations as of now.

“My understanding remains that United want a CB signing as a priority in 2024, with targets such as Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Edmond Tapsoba and Jean-Clair Todibo on their list when I spoke to sources recently. There has been no mention of Chalobah, and I will update you if anything changes on that front, but so far there is nothing new.”

All in all, this one doesn’t seem too concrete for the time being, but United did sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in the summer so perhaps it’s one to keep an eye on if other targets don’t work out.