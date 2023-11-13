In an eight goal thriller, Manchester City only managed a draw with Chelsea, in a 4-4 game at Stamford Bridge.

The reigning champions managed to take the lead on three occasions in this game, but ultimately fell at the final hurdle in a hard fought game, sharing the points with Chelsea.

Read on for our player ratings, and who did/didn’t impress for City…

Ederson – 6 – Made five saves (two from inside the box) but could have done better for Chelsea’s third, spilling a shot from outside the box for a rebound.

Josko Gvardiol – 6 – Left gaps in behind on his side on occasions, which Chelsea looked to exploit with Reece James overlapping.

Manuel Akanji – 7 – Scored a great header to equalise and make the game 2-2 before halftime, and also made three clearances, one block, two interceptions and two tackles.

Ruben Dias – 6.5 – Made eight clearances and was the main man defensively for City, but did give away the penalty right at the end for Chelsea to equalise and take a point.

Kyle Walker – 6 – Struggled up against Sterling on occasions, did make three tackles but only won four of his nine duels in the game.

Rodri – 7.5 – Scored the goal to give City a 4-3 lead (big deflection), and played three key passes in the game.

Jeremy Doku – 5 – Looked to be direct but struggled up against Reece James down the flank. Got a yellow card for diving and was taken off before the hour mark.

Bernardo Silva – 7.5 – Got an assist and played two key passes, looked to create for City in advanced areas, also creating two big chances.

Julian Alvarez – 7 – Was making good runs for City, popping up out wide and in central areas, playing one key pass and having one shot on target.

Phil Foden – 7.5 – Drifted inside from the wing to cause problems for the Chelsea fullback Cucurella, making one key pass and completing four of his nine dribble attempts.

Erling Haaland – 8.5 – Scored two important goals, despite not having his best performance overall, he did his job.

Subs: Jack Grealish 5, Mateo Kovacic 5