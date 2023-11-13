St Patrick’s Athletic defender Sam Curtis has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

The 17-year-old is highly rated around Ireland and a number of English clubs are thought to be keeping tabs on him.

A report from TeamTalk claims that Manchester United, Newcastle, United and Tottenham Hotspur are all monitoring the young defender. The 17-year-old could prove to be a quality, long-term investment for all three Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with a concrete proposal to sign him.

Manchester United have always invested in talented young players and the 17-year-old would be a quality prospect for them. They could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.

Tottenham have recently invested in Ashley Phillips and signing another talented young defender could be an attractive option for them. They will hope that the likes of Phillips and Curtis can develop into key players for the club in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have shown a tendency to invest in talented young players since the takeover and the opportunity to sign a prized young prospect like Curtis could prove to be hard to turn down for them.

It will be interesting to see where the 17-year-old ends up eventually. There is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a future star for the three English clubs with the right guidance.