Martin Odegaard was absent from Arsenal’s last three games due to a concussion which he suffered in training.

The Arsenal captain missed the club’s most recent games including a pivotal clash against Newcastle and a Champions League home tie against Sevilla.

Mikel Arteta stated that the Norwegian was struggling with a hip injury, but it has now been revealed that he suffered a concussion during training.

According to the Daily Mail, a ball struck the Arsenal man in the head which was deemed significant enough for him to be checked for concussion.

The protocol in the Premier League states that a player must rest for six days and not have any lasting symptoms before playing again.

Odegaard will not travel on international duty with Norway and instead will remain in England and rest.

The club is hoping that he will be fit to return after the break with a busy Christmas period awaiting him.