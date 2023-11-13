Nathan Ake withdraws from international duty through injury

Nathan Ake has been forced to withdraw from international duty due to injury.

The Manchester City defender picked up an injury that kept him out of contention for the Cityzens’ Premier League blockbuster against Chelsea on Sunday.

And now the Dutch national team have confirmed the 28-year-old, whose injury has not yet been specified, will miss their crucial European Championship qualifiers against Ireland and Gibraltar.

“Nathan Ake will not join Oranje’s training camp in Zeist tomorrow due to an injury, get well soon,” a statement read, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Ake’s injury setback is the latest in a long list for head coach Ronald Koeman who is also without Matthijs de Ligt, Micky van de Ven, Sven Botman and Jurrien Timber.

The Netherlands’ first qualifier against Ireland, which will take place at the Johan Cruijff Arena, is scheduled to kick off at 7.45 p.m. (UK time) on 18th November.