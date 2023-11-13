Premier League team of the week: Liverpool, Chelsea & Arsenal stars in BBC line up

In Garth Crooks BBC Team of the Week, we saw Cole Palmer feature after his performance against his former side, two Everton players for their win against Palace, and two Liverpool players after their 3-0 win against Brentford.

Palmer was included in Crooks Team of the Week, after his penalty rescued Chelsea a deserved point against his former side Manchester City.

Meanwhile the two Liverpool players included were from either end of the pitch, with Alisson taking the spot in net, and Mohamed Salah in the front three following his brace against Brentford.

Other inclusions were the likes of Dominic Solanke who scored a brace for Bournemouth in their big 2-0 win against Newcastle.

Soucek who scored a late winner for the Hammers against Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Two Everton players in Vitaliy Mykolenko and Abdoulaye Doucoure for their performances against Crystal Palace in a 3-2 victory for the Toffees.

Arsenal’s William Saliba and Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof both got on the score sheet for their sides, and managed victories to earn their spots in defence.

Whilst the midfield is completed with Pablo Sarabia of Wolves, and John McGinn of Aston Villa, both of which were on the scoresheet for their sides in victories against Tottenham and Fulham.

