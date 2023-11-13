Premier League legend admits he would love to play for West Ham United

Dion Dublin has claimed he would consider coming out of retirement if he could play alongside West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse.

Known for being a dead ball specialist, Ward-Prowse will undoubtedly go down in Premier League folklore, and Dublin is clearly a fan.

Speaking about the former Southampton midfielder’s on-field talent, Dublin, who spoke to the BBC, said: “He’s the only one I would want to come out of retirement to play.

“He’s got pace, power and direction. All I have to do is stand in the box. He’s the closest to David Beckham we’ve had. It’s an incredible ball.”

Since joining the Hammers in the summer, Ward-Prowse, who has three-and-a-half-years left on his contract, has already directly contributed to 11 goals in 16 games in all competitions.