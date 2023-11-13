talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has outlined why Cole Palmer deserved his England call up, and how he has excelled since joining Chelsea.

Jordan said Palmer deserves to be called up to the England senior squad, on the basis of “what Gareth Southgate supposedly selects on” regarding to form.

He went on to say if Palmer continues to have a full season performing how he currently is, it will be a good move from Southgate getting him in the mix early, ready for decisions on the EURO 2024 squad.

“He deserves to be called up!” ???????? ? “Getting in the mix and around the squad may well be useful for next year’s EUROs.” Simon Jordan outlines why Southgate is right to put Cole Palmer in the England squad. ? pic.twitter.com/BmIIpWibQw — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 13, 2023

Since joining Chelsea from Manchester City, Palmer has made 11 appearances for the Blues, scoring four goals, and providing four assists.

He has taken the responsibility as Chelsea’s penalty taker in recent weeks, with all of his four goals coming from the spot in the Premier League, against the likes of Burnley, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.

Since earning his first start for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup against Brighton, Palmer has kept his spot, starting every game since. Pochettino clearly likes him and trusts him despite only being 21-years-old and being in his second proper season as a senior first team player.

In the 2022/23 campaign for Manchester City, Palmer made 25 appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist, however many of these appearances were from the bench and he only totalled 850 minutes over those 25 games.