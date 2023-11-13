Leeds United striker Joel Piroe proved to be the difference between the two sides when the Whites took on Plymouth at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Dutchman scored what proved to be the winning goal of the game. However, popular pundit Aidy White has claimed that Piroe has the tendency to drift in and out of the game. The striker can be quite inconsistent with his overall performance and the only reason he has been playing regularly for Leeds is because of his goalscoring ability.

“He’s very good in front of goal. His goal tally at Swansea showed that. It’s probably why we’ve signed him,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “Okay, I agree, he does lose the ball with his back to goal. And he drifts in and out of games. “However, he’s probably on the pitch because you know he’s going to put it in the back of the net. So we just need to get him into those areas, the players around him, the creative players that are going to get him into those areas, give it to Piroe. Hopefully we get a few more goals.”

He has previously shown his quality with Swansea as well. It remains to be seen whether he can improve his overall performance and help Leeds finish the season strongly.

Leeds will be hoping to secure immediate promotion back to the Premier League and Piroe will be crucial to their hopes of a top-flight return.