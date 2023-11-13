Reece James makes transfer decision amid Man City and Real Madrid interest

Reece James has no intention of leaving Chelsea.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims the Blues’ right-back has his sights set on helping the club re-establish themselves as Premier League title contenders.

Despite interest being shown in him from Spanish giants Real Madrid and last season’s treble-winners Manchester City, James, 23, who was promoted to Chelsea’s captain at the start of the season by Mauricio Pochettino, is thought to be determined to lift silverware at Stamford Bridge.

Viewed as one of the world’s best in the right-back position, Chelsea’s number 24 is on course to enjoy a successful career, both domestically and internationally.

However, after struggling with injuries over the last 18 months or so, the 23-year-old’s main focus, understandably, is on returning to full fitness and putting what has been a difficult spell behind him.

Since being promoted to Chelsea’s first team in 2019, James, who has five years left on his contract, has directly contributed to 33 goals in 153 games in all competitions.