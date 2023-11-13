Rio Ferdinand urges Gareth Southgate to call up Chelsea star after impressive start to the season

Rio Ferdinand has called for Gareth Southgate to recall Raheem Sterling after the Chelsea winger looks to be back to his best.

Sterling played a crucial role in his side’s emphatic 4-4 draw with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The England man scored and was a constant thorn in the side of the treble winners throughout the game.

The 28-year-old was criticised for his lacklustre performances last season after signing for Chelsea but has looked completely revitalised so far this season.

Although his return to form is there for all to see, it has not yet convinced Southgate as he refused to call him up for the England squad again.

Speaking on his podcast, Vibe with FIVE, Ferdinand urged the England manager to reconsider.

“Free Sterling. Free my guy, Raheem Sterling. I don’t know what he’s done, I don’t know whose nose he has put out of joint. I don’t know what’s happened.” he said.

“For him not to be in the England squad is beyond me. There’s a lot of talent, don’t get me wrong.” The former Manchester United defender said.

“But if we’re talking form, he’s got more goals and assists, more goal contributions, than Rashford and Grealish put together.

“He was England’s best player at the Euros. The Euros were a couple of years ago, yeah, but Kalvin Phillips is playing off the back of a good Euros. Harry Maguire is playing off the back of a good Euros.

“If they’re getting in because of that, then free Sterling. Free him up!”