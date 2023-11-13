Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi expressed his irritation with the majority of Premier League referees, stating that he doesn’t like “80 percent” of them.

De Zerbi’s remarks come in the wake of recent criticism aimed at officials by high profile managers like Mikel Arteta.

In their most recent match, Brighton drew 1-1 with Sheffield United, extending their winless streak to six league games dating back to September 24. Brighton had a 1-0 lead before Mahmoud Dahoud received a red card for a reckless challenge on Ben Osborn in the second half, allowing the Blades to equalise with an Adam Webster own goal just five minutes later. The visitors almost snatched all three points when some intricate play saw Jayden Bogle drag his shot agonisingly wide.

While De Zerbi had no objections to Dahoud’s sending off, he raised concerns about the inconsistency of VAR in England

“I don’t like their behaviour on the pitch. How would I like to see them change? I only think about my players, it isn’t my job. I accept everything. Now I am working in England and speak only about English referees. England is the only country when there is VAR, you are not sure that the decision is right,” De Zerbi stated on Sky Sports.

After a promising start to the league campaign, Brighton now find themselves six points adrift of Aston Villa, who beat them 6-1 at Villa Park in the back end of September.

De Zerbi will hope to see better form after the international break as well as an improvement on the injury front with the likes of Pervis Estupinan, Danny Welbeck, Solly March and Evan Ferguson currently struggling with fitness following the hectic schedule.