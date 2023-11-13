Victor Osimhen open to ‘huge’ transfer talks with Chelsea

Victor Osimhen is one of the most in-demand strikers in European football.

Despite helping guide Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years last season, the Nigerian is a candidate to leave Italy after the club published an offensive video on TikTok mocking the forward for missing a penalty kick.

Now with the club and player’s relationship considered ‘strained’, suitors are lining up ready to offer the 24-year-old a way out of Naples, and Chelsea are thought to be the club at the front of the queue.

Even though Todd Boehly signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in the summer, the 22-year-old is still seen as a prospect for the future and not quite the finished article.

Osimhen, on the other hand, is an already-establish clinical goalscorer, and arguably the missing piece to Mauricio Pochettino’s billion-pound squad. And keen to finally land their top attacking target, Chelsea have been handed a potentially significant boost.

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Napoli’s number nine is also open to holding talks with the Premier League outfit over a possible transfer – a ‘huge deal’ that is expected to be worth at least £120 million.

Speaking recently on the John Obi Mikel’s podcast, Osimhen, when asked which Premier League club are his favourite, said: “I don’t have a favourite Premier League team but I have two jerseys: Chelsea and Man United. Many friends of mine are Chelsea fans, few are Man United fans.”

During his three years at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Osimhen, who has 18 months left on his deal, has scored 65 goals in 111 games in all competitions.