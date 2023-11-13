TalkSPORT pundit blasts Moyes for what he did to West Ham player vs. Forest

West Ham United manager David Moyes has been criticised for moving Lucas Paqueta out wide in yesterday’s win over Nottingham Forest.

It was a thrilling encounter between the Hammers and Forest at the London Stadium, with Moyes’ side eventually coming out on top with a 3-2 victory.

Still, it wasn’t an easy game for West Ham, and Moyes came under fire from talkSPORT pundit Tom Rennie for shifting Paqueta out onto the left at one point…

“Paqueta just shunted out onto the left wing is a waste of resources,” Rennie posted on X.

The Brazilian has mostly played centrally throughout his career, so it’s not quite clear why Moyes felt the need to experiment with such a fine player in a new role.