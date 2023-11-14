22-year-old admits he was disappointed to have missed out on Newcastle move

Brighton and Hove Albion signed Joao Pedro during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old attacker was linked with a move to the Premier League 12 months before that as well. Newcastle United were keen on the player but Watford refused a £30 million bid from the Premier League side.

Pedro has now opened up on the situation and revealed that he was thoroughly disappointed when Watford turned down a substantial offer from Newcastle.

However, he feels that he has now earned a move to Brighton and it was the right decision for him.

“I had this negotiation with Newcastle,” Pedro recalls, speaking to Globo Esporte. “Until months ago, I was upset about not leaving. However, I said ‘now is my moment at Watford. I have to make (a big-money transfer) happen (with my performances). “I made it happen, and I think it was the best way (to join) Brighton. It’s a club that gives opportunities to young people. They believe in us. “I made the right choice. I’m very happy here.”

Brighton have a tendency to give opportunities to young players and Pedro has certainly flourished in his new environment. The attacker has six goals across all competitions, and he will look to establish himself as one of the best young attackers in the Premier League with regular football at Brighton.