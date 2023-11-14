22-year-old specialist wants to leave after being linked with Leeds United

Celtic’s Matt O’Riley has claimed he now feels ready to take the next step in his career amid transfer speculation surrounding the 22-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

TeamTalk reports that Premier League clubs such as Tottenham and Brighton are among those keen on the Celtic star, while Leeds are once again interested in the midfielder after an attempted summer move.

The Yorkshire club were keen on signing O’Riley during the summer transfer window and according to Sky Sports, even made an offer of £10m, which was swiftly rejected by Celtic.

The 22-year-old has signed a new deal with the Scottish giants since and has made a fine start to the season, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 12 league matches.

Speaking in an interview with Tipsbladet ahead of representing Denmark, O’Riley has admitted that he is now ready to take the next step in his career, despite only signing a new deal six weeks ago.

The Celtic star said: “I have played in the Champions League against many good teams, and I feel I am ready (to take the next step), but I am already playing for a good team. It’s hard to say what is going to happen.”

Where he goes remains unknown but the favourites would have to be Tottenham given the presence of Ange Postecoglou at the club, who worked with O’Riley at Celtic before moving to North London.