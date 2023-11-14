Agent of Alphonso Davies shuts down move to Real Madrid amid recent rumours

The agent of Alphonso Davies has shut down the recent rumours that the Bayern Munich star has turned down a new contract as he wants to move to Spain. 

According to Madrid outlet AS, the Canada international has already made the decision that he would like to move to the Bernabeu next summer and start a new chapter in his career.

Real Madrid are in need of a left-back and have reportedly intensified talks with Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh in recent weeks.

However, speaking to Philipp Kessler, Davies’ agent has said that he was surprised by the recent reports from Spain.

Huoseh has stated: “That’s inaccurate. Right now, Phonzy is at Bayern Munich, that’s where his focus is.”

The 23-year-old is out of contract at Bayern Munich in 2025 and if he can’t agree a new deal with the German champions, next summer is the ideal time to sell the full-back.

The full-back has won everything possible with Bundesliga giants and the allure of Real Madrid has been too good to turn down for many players over the years.

Although a decision has yet to be made, a move to the Bernabeu would have many benefits, and Real Madrid will push hard if they really want the player next summer.

