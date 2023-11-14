Alex Song officially retires from professional football

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Alex Song has officially retired from professional football, following a 19 year career in senior football.

Song most notably played for Arsenal and Barcelona, however he also had spells with Bastia, Charlton Athletic, West Ham, Rubin Kazan, Sion, Sion II, and Arta/Solar7.

Song made 419 appearances at club level, and had 49 caps for Cameroon national team. He scored 13 goals and provided 32 assists throughout his club career, with the majority of his assists coming for Arsenal, including 11 in the 2011/12 season.

Former Arsenal and Barça midfielder Alex Song has officially retired from professional football. — Fabrizio Romano

Song won La Liga with Barcelona in 2012/13, and was a runner up in several competitions such as the Football League Cup with Arsenal, and the Copa del Rey with Barcelona.

He was named in the Africa Cup of Nations Best XI on two occasions, including 2008 when Song was a runner up in the competition.

Song also placed third in the 2012 voting for African Player of the Year, behind Didier Drogba in second, and Yaya Toure in first place.