Sources have told Football Insider that Aston Villa intends to let John Duran go in January, most likely on a loan.

This season, the £17million striker has had trouble earning consistent minutes and might seek to play elsewhere for more game time.

Villa is rumored to be open to bids in January. Duran has not played in Premier League since September 30 and has only played 68 minutes in the top flight all season.

Despite limited minutes, the striker has bagged four goals so far this season and is viewed as a future star at Aston Villa.