Bayern still interested in a January move for Premier League midfielder

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Joao Palhinha is still on Bayern Munich’s list for January, with director Freund stating “of course he’s still on our radar!”.

Palhinha was targeted by Bayern in the summer, however a failed move on deadline day saw the midfielder return to Fulham, with the deal collapsing at the final hurdle.

Bayern Munich are currently 2nd in the Bundesliga with 29 points, two points behind 1st placed Bayer Leverkusen. Both clubs are unbeaten in the Bundesliga after 11 games, however Bayern Munich have won nine and drawn two, whilst Leverkusen have won 10 and only drawn one.

If the positions stay the same going into January, this could convince Bayern even more to dip into the market and acquire the midfielder they wanted this summer.

??? João Palhinha remains on Bayern list for January, director Freund confirms: “Of course he's still on our radar!”. “The club worked intensively on that deal, then… strange day of the transfer window. But we can't say yet what will happen”, told SportBILD. pic.twitter.com/Qvs3h43IFn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2023

Palhinha has made 12 appearances for Fulham this season in all competitions, scoring two goals and totalling 1,005 minutes of football.

Fulham are currently 16th in the Premier League on 12 points, but do sit six points off of the drop, with Luton in 18th place on six points.

With Palhinha being a key player for Fulham, this could mean that his price tag rises in the January window due to his importance in survival in the Premier League, and having to replace him mid season.