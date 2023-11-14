BBC MOTD’s top three in form strikers of Europe

Posted by

BBC MOTD have posted their three most in form strikers, consisting of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez.

The first player on the list is Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. He has scored 17 goals in 11 appearances this season in the Bundesliga, also providing five assists. He has helped Bayern climb to second in the league, and they are currently unbeaten in the Bundesliga with nine wins and two draws.

Next up is Erling Haaland who has scored 13 goals in 12 Premier League appearances for Manchester City, also providing three assists. He has fired City to top of the Premier League on 28 points, one point ahead of second place Liverpool.

The third striker on the list is Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine has scored 12 goals in 12 Serie A appearances, also providing two assists. Inter Milan currently sit top of the Serie A on 31 points, two points ahead of second place Juventus.

More Stories / Latest News
Noel Gallagher says Arsenal were like “a rabbit in the headlights” at the end of last season
Belgium team news vs Serbia
Bayern still interested in a January move for Premier League midfielder

Another name missed out is PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, who has scored 13 goals in 11 Ligue 1 games this season, however he may have been left out of this list as he often plays off the left for PSG.

The top scoring forward in La Liga is Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno who has eight goals in 11 appearances in La Liga this season.

More Stories Erling Haaland Harry Kane Lautaro Martinez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.