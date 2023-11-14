BBC MOTD’s top three in form strikers of Europe

BBC MOTD have posted their three most in form strikers, consisting of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez.

The first player on the list is Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. He has scored 17 goals in 11 appearances this season in the Bundesliga, also providing five assists. He has helped Bayern climb to second in the league, and they are currently unbeaten in the Bundesliga with nine wins and two draws.

Next up is Erling Haaland who has scored 13 goals in 12 Premier League appearances for Manchester City, also providing three assists. He has fired City to top of the Premier League on 28 points, one point ahead of second place Liverpool.

The third striker on the list is Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine has scored 12 goals in 12 Serie A appearances, also providing two assists. Inter Milan currently sit top of the Serie A on 31 points, two points ahead of second place Juventus.

The form strikers of Europe! ? If you had to pick one for your side, who would you pick? ?#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/uzqDmv1uih — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 14, 2023

Another name missed out is PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, who has scored 13 goals in 11 Ligue 1 games this season, however he may have been left out of this list as he often plays off the left for PSG.

The top scoring forward in La Liga is Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno who has eight goals in 11 appearances in La Liga this season.