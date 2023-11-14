Chelsea and Arsenal willing to pay €70m for Barcelona ace next summer

Regardless of where Barcelona finish at the end of the current La Liga season, it’s almost certain that the club will continue to try and cash in on one or two of their stars.

Still evidently mired in debt after the tenure of Josep Maria Bartomeu as president, it appears that the club are continuing to need all of the help that they can get in order to haul themselves back towards something approaching a level playing field financially.

If they’re able to sacrifice a player for a decent amount of money, there are obvious benefits.

According to Fichajes, former Leeds United winger, Raphinha, is interesting both Arsenal and Chelsea who would, apparently, be willing to part with around €70m to bring the player back to the Premier League.

At that price, he would represent a reasonable profit for the Catalan giants as well as the buying club knowing that they have an experienced Premier League player within their ranks who, on his day, is a real game changer.

Barcelona have a ready made replacement in Lamine Yamal who, whilst only being 16 years of age, has already shown that he’s more than capable of plugging the gap.

Any deal, should it happen, won’t take place until the summer, however this certainly appears to be one to watch.