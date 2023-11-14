Chelsea could be willing to pay €80 million for 24-year-old target

Chelsea are reportedly considering selling Robert Sanchez during the January transfer window.

A report from Fichajes claims that Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is being mentioned as a potential replacement and the Blues would be willing to pay up to €80 million for him.

The Portuguese international goalkeeper has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well.

Costa has established himself as a key player for club and country, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Chelsea. The Blues signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Albion during the summer transfer window, but it seems that they are not too convinced about the player.

The 25-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has done reasonably well at the London club so far but it seems like they are looking to bring in an upgrade soon.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can find a club willing to pay up for Sanchez in the next few weeks. Costa is likely to be tempted to move to Chelsea if there is a concrete proposal on the table. He will want to test himself at the highest level and Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Blues have the financial resources to get the deal done and the Portuguese international has the potential to develop into one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He could end up justifying the €80 million outlay in the long run.