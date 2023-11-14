Surprise Chelsea player tops Europe’s big seven leagues with impressive stat

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is enjoying a hugely impressive season in the Blues’ first-team despite there initially being some uncertainty over his situation in the summer transfer window.

The England international is clearly now one of the most important players in Mauricio Pochettino’s line up, and his tireless performances now see him top any player in Europe’s big seven leagues in terms of how many times he’s won possession in the attacking third – 20 times, according to football stats experts Squawka…

Gallagher was linked with Tottenham towards the end of the summer, though Fabrizio Romano always played down those rumours and told CaughtOffside that Chelsea were perfectly happy to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans will now be especially relieved that they kept this underrated member of their squad, who is finally starting to make people sit up and realise what an influential player he can be.

Chelsea let some homegrown talents like Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek leave during the summer, but they surely won’t be as quick to cash in on Gallagher after his superb improvement under Pochettino’s management.