Mauricio Pochettino open to selling 24-year-old star to rivals Tottenham

Chelsea would allow Trevoh Chalobah to join Tottenham in January as the defender does not figure in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

The two London clubs have a fierce rivalry but a move could benefit all parties during the winter transfer window.

Chalobah has yet to play a single minute for Chelsea during the current campaign and is expected to leave in the New Year.

The 24-year-old wants regular gametime whilst his sale will help Chelsea to make more additions to their squad for the second half of the season, reports Football Insider.

As for Tottenham, a long-term injury to Micky van de Ven could usher them to making a new signing in January and the Chelsea star would provide quality backup for when the Dutch centre-back eventually returns.

The report states that Bayern Munich are also ready to make a move for the centre-back as they have been long-term admirers of Chalobah.

Thomas Tuchel has worked with the defender before and is clearly a fan of the 24-year-old.

Despite being attached to Chelsea for his whole career, Chalobah needs a move to develop further, and if he wants to stay in favour with fans of his current club, a move to Germany would be the best option.