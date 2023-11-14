Speaking with Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, Conor Gallagher has said “I’m sure that will get sorted out” regarding his contract situation at the club.

Gallagher said “I love playing for them” when talking about Chelsea, and eluded to the fact he has been a Chelsea boy since he was young. He also called the fans “brilliant” and said he is sure his contract will be sorted out.

With the confidence Mauricio Pochettino has shown in Gallagher so far this season, even making him captain in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell, this has helped Gallagher to feel more relaxed.

He stated ” I am mentally more relaxed and ready to perform” when speaking about the fact he goes into games now “half expecting to be starting”.

Gallagher has made 15 appearances this season for Chelsea in all competitions, providing four assists and totalling 1,232 minutes of football.

Chelsea currently sit 10th in the Premier League on 16 points, winning four, drawing four and losing four of their opening 12 games.

However in recent weeks, their form has been on the rise, drawing with title holders Manchester City, runners up from last season Arsenal, and beating London rivals Tottenham 4-1.

After the international break Chelsea face Newcastle at St James’ Park, before facing Brighton at Stamford Bridge, and then Manchester United at Old Trafford.