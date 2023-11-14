Barcelona are reportedly now leading the race for the transfer of Corinthians midfield wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with the 18-year-old Brazilian in recent times, but it now seems that Barca are actually in the driving seat to win the race for his signature, according to South American football expert Jorge Nicola.

Barcelona could perhaps do well to think about someone like Moscardo as their ideal long-term successor to club legend Sergio Busquets, who ended his long association with the Catalan giants with a move to MLS outfit Inter Miami this summer.

Chelsea, however, could also be a good destination for Moscardo as it has been the Blues’ recent philosophy to recruit and develop some of the best young players in the world.

Barca also have a good record on that front, however, as they so often bring players up through their excellent La Masia academy.