Image: Liverpool’s Luis Diaz reunited with emotional father for the first time since kidnapping release

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has reunited with his father and family in Colombia for the first time since his parent were kidnapped last month.

On 28 October, the footballer’s parents were captured in the Northern Colombian town of Barrancas by armed men on motorcycles at a gas station.

Diaz’s mother was found shortly after the incident occurred but his father remained on the missing list for almost two weeks.

Last Thursday, he was released and handed over to the Catholic church before returning to his family.

Diaz has returned to Colombia this week for the international break and reunited with his family and emotional father for the first time since their nightmare came to a joyful end last week.