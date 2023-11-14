Juventus ready to offer out-of-favour Man United ace escape route from Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag could just be turning the corner with Man United after they huffed and puffed to a win against Luton Town.

The Red Devils have risen to sixth place almost unnoticed and a rich vain of form could propel them even higher.

As we ease towards the new year, thoughts will surely turn towards the January transfer window, and which players might be able to affect things in the second half of the season at Old Trafford.

There’s also the issue of clearing players out which might be considered surplus to requirements.

One of those is Jadon Sancho who realistically kissed his United career goodbye when he called out ten Hag on social media.

The wide man hasn’t been anywhere near a United first-team since, and his refusal to apologise to his manager and team-mates, has ensured that status quo has remained.

To that end, it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that ten Hag would be willing to get rid of the player at all costs, however, as reliable journalist and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, notes, a loan move could be out of the question.

????? Understand Juventus asked for informations on Jadon Sancho deal in recent days. He’s set to leave Man United in January, Juve are interested but only on loan plus part of salary covered by #MUFC. No negotiations yet as Man Utd prefer to wait for permanent deal bids. pic.twitter.com/io1DHwybOn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2023

Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Juventus were apparently interested in exploring the option of a loan deal for Sancho, but United are only interested in a permanent switch for the player.

Given how disruptive the player’s actions have been, arguably a permanent move is the right course of action at this point.