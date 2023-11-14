Kolo Toure rates certain derby above both the North London derby, and the Merseyside derby

Kolo Toure told talkSPORT that “nothing compares” to the Old Firm rivalry in the Glasgow derby, which he experienced in his time at Celtic.

Toure said that the Old Firm derby is “more than football” saying you can feel the tension and that there is a dislike between the two sides.

He said he felt the hatred of Rangers fans during the Old Firm derby, and Toure went on to speak about the first time he saw it, seeing police on the roads separating two groups of people wanting to fight.

Toure only played one season at Celtic, making 17 appearances and winning the double of the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup.

Throughout his entire career, Toure made 520 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing 18 assists from defence.

He played the majority of his games for Arsenal with 326 appearances for the Gunners, but he also enjoyed stints with Manchester City, Liverpool and ASEC Mimosas.