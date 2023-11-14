Leeds doing everything to stop key player from joining Liverpool in 2024

Leeds United will look to start contract talks with Archie Gray soon amid interest in the 17-year-old from the Premier League. 

The midfielder has broken through at Elland Road this season and has grown to become a key member of Daniel Farke’s squad. Gray has played 17 times across all competitions, starring both in defensive midfield and at right-back.

This breakthrough has caught the attention of Premier League clubs with Liverpool being heavily linked to the Leeds star.

The Daily Mail has reported that the Reds are preparing a summer bid for Gray in a move that could cost them over £40million.

Gray’s contract expires at Leeds in 2025, therefore, next summer would be the ideal time to sell him if a new contract cannot be agreed.

Football Insider are reporting that the Championship club are ready to do everything they can to keep their key star and hope to start contract negotiations soon.

A new contract would be the best option for Gray at present as he will not get regular football at Liverpool being just 17 years old. That is more important at this stage of his career as the big move will eventually come further down the line.

