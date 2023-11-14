Leicester key man confirms turning down Saudi approach

Leicester City defender Jannik Vestergaard was linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The experienced central defender had fallen down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium under previous manager Brendan Rodgers. However, he decided to stay at the club and he has now managed to fight his way back into the starting lineup under Enzo Maresca.

The Denmark international has been a key player for Leicester City this season, starting in 15 of their 16 league games. Leicester are currently on top of the Championship table and Vestergaard has been instrumental in their impressive start of the season. He will hope to help the Foxes return to the Premier League at the end of the season.

His impressive performances have earned him a recall to the Denmark squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovenia and Northern Ireland as well.

The player has now revealed that he turned down a big-money move to Saudi Arabia so that he can fight for his place at the English club, and the fans will certainly be delighted with his decision.