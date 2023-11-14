Liverpool have reportedly shown some interest in the potential transfer of Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, though a deal is not expected to happen this January.

That’s according to French outlet Le 10 Sport, who are not yet clear on how strong Liverpool’s interest in Ait-Nouri is, with no clear indication yet on whether or not they’ve made contact over the 22-year-old.

Ait-Nouri has impressed during his time at Wolves and looks like he could be a decent long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson at Liverpool, though one imagines this won’t necessarily be seen as an urgent priority for the Reds that soon.

Ait-Nouri looks good enough to move to a bigger club, though, so it seems worth keeping an eye on the Algeria international’s situation in the weeks and months ahead.

For now, it seems unlikely that Wolves are going to let the player go easily, as per Le 10 Sport, so it might have to wait until next summer anyway, and even then it remains to be seen how much he might cost.

Liverpool had a lot of joy when they signed Diogo Jota from Wolves a few years ago, so it could be that they’ll hope to repeat that here.