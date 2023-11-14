Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho would do well to accept a move to Juventus if the opportunity comes along this January, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Sancho has completely fallen out of favour at Man Utd this season following a public row with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, and Romano remains confident that the England international is highly likely to leave Old Trafford this January.

However, some things are still not resolved, and one issue with interest from Juventus is that they can’t afford to sign him permanently at the moment, so would probably only try to bring him in on loan, which is less suitable for United.

Still, from Sancho’s perspective, Romano thinks Juve would be a really good move for the player to get back to getting on the pitch regularly and reviving his once-promising career.

“I can confirm again, as I’ve said in recent weeks, that Sancho is expected to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window – that’s the idea. There have been many rumours about clubs, but now I can tell you that Juventus made contact in recent days to be informed on the Sancho situation,” Romano said.

“Juve appreciate the player and think he could be a good opportunity on the market, but because of their financial situation, the only way to make it happen is a loan deal. The salary is an important one, so Juventus would need United to cover part of that salary.

“To be clear, at the moment it’s not even a negotiation, just Juventus asking for information on the situation Sancho, so let’s see what happens because for United the best thing to do is to wait and see if other clubs join the race. We’ve had many rumours about a return to Borussia Dortmund, and interest from Saudi clubs, and for United it makes sense to sell the player rather than loan him out. Still, in case they can’t do that, keep an eye on a loan deal and keep an eye on Juventus.

“Juve director Cristiano Giuntoli was in London almost two weeks ago, and there have been rumours about players like Kalvin Phillips and Thomas Partey, but from what I understand these players are not a priority. Sancho, however, is an opportunity, and they’ve had initial conversations, but it will depend on United, on the salary coverage, and if they’re open to a loan deal or not.”

He added: “These will be crucial factors, because what’s not going to happen is Juve offering £40-50m – this is simply not an option. For Juventus the only way is a loan deal, potentially with a buy clause, not mandatory included, but we’re not at that stage yet. The crucial point will be to understand the conditions of the deal, and it’s too early to say at the moment.

“From my perspective, I think Juventus would be a very good move for Sancho. They can offer space, new motivation, and a chance to fight for the title as they’re doing very well in Italy this season.

“Sancho certainly needs to leave and play regular football, so this looks a good option for him, but at the same time I think United will wait for permanent deal proposals, so that’s a potential issue.”