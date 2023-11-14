One of Man United’s most important players “doesn’t look happy”, says pundit

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford doesn’t look happy at the moment, according to former Tottenham and England striker Jermain Defoe.

The Red Devils forward was a star player for Erik ten Hag’s side last season, having arguably his finest season for the club, but he’s gone completely off the boil this term.

It’s not clear what’s wrong with Rashford, but Defoe has admitted it just looks like he doesn’t have the same vibe of happiness and confidence that he had last season.

This is undoubtedly a worry for United, as when Rashford is on form he can be so influential, and his goal drought will undoubtedly have contributed towards the team’s disappointing results so far this term, as well as adding pressure onto other attacking players, such as young striker Rasmus Hojlund, who will not have been expecting to come in and be the main man for MUFC straight away.

“That’s the pressure of a centre forward, you score 30 goals one season, can you score 31 next season? I think that’s the sort of pressure you have to put on yourself, I think you have to be obsessed with scoring goals, it’s a good pressure,” Defoe said on Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“Listen, I love Marcus Rashford, as Al (Shearer) said, when he plays for England he seems like a completely different player.

“When you look at his vibe and his body language, he doesn’t look happy. That can affect your performance.

“You see the last chance [against Luton] where he takes two touches, you think a confident Marcus Rashford would hit that first time, where all these familiar situations and instincts kick in. He just seems off it at the minute and they just need to get him back to his best.”