“No chance” Man United star will leave now in surprise transfer U-turn

There is now no chance of Scott McTominay leaving Manchester United in the January transfer window, while Harry Maguire’s situation has also changed.

Speaking to the Sun, a Man Utd source admitted things can change quickly in football, and it now looks highly unlikely that Erik ten Hag will allow either McTominay or Maguire to leave Old Trafford this winter.

This is a bit of a surprise turnaround for the Red Devils duo, who did not look to be a key part of Erik ten Hag’s plans back in the summer, when there seemed a great deal of uncertainty about both players staying at the club.

Now, however, it’s clear that they have won Ten Hag over and now look to be important members of his squad for the season ahead.

“Ten Hag needs Scott in his team. There’s no chance he’d let him go now,” the source told the Sun.

“Scott is a key part of the side now as is Harry Maguire. In fact they are two of the first names on the team sheet. Things change fast in football.”

McTominay’s revival will surely be popular with United fans after he rose up through the club’s academy to become a reliable first-team player, even if he’s not always quite looked good enough to be starting XI material week in, week out.

Maguire, meanwhile, also looks very capable of coming in and doing a job for MUFC, even if many fans will surely still feel he’s not lived up to the excitement that followed his initial arrival at the club.