Erik ten Hag eyeing two key positions to “reset” Manchester United squad in January transfer window

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking at a versatile wide-forward and a right-back as his main targets for the January transfer window.

It’s been a difficult season so far at Old Trafford, but it looks like the investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe could help the situation with regards to both funds and planning for January, when a major shake-up will surely be needed.

Ratcliffe’s influence could help Ten Hag add the two main targets he wants, which a source has told the Sun is a forward who can play on either flank, as well as a right-sided full-back.

Red Devils fans will no doubt have some ideas about which players they want for those roles, but no specific names have been mentioned for now.

The report also details how the likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial could leave the club this winter, so one imagines things might become clearer in terms of replacements once these players’ futures are resolved.

MUFC remain sixth in the Premier League table, but are bottom of their Champions League group and already out of the Carabao Cup.