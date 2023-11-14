Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

The 19-year-old has been a key player for Benfica this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs. According to a report from 90 Min, scouts from Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal were in attendance when the midfielder scored in the win over Sporting CP at the weekend.

Neves is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. Manchester United could certainly use midfield reinforcements and the 19-year-old would be a solid, long-term investment. The Red Devils are lacking in depth in the middle of the park, and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a reasonable fee with Benfica for the talented young midfielder.

The Portuguese side are likely to demand a premium for their prized prospect and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could use a quality midfielder as well, especially if Thomas Partey leaves the club in the coming months. The 19-year-old has the potential to play for the top clubs in the Premier League and he could be a solid, long-term investment for the Gunners as well.

Similarly, Liverpool need to add more quality in the midfield as well. Jurgen Klopp could help the 19-year-old develop into a top-class player for the Reds in the coming seasons. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Thiago Alcantara.

He has established himself as the mainstay of the Benfica midfield this season and he will want to join a club where he will get ample gametime. It remains to be seen whether the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are prepared to provide him with gametime assurances. They will have to shell out a premium in order to convince Benfica as well.