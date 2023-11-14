Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa is reportedly a target for Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Blues are keen on signing the 18-year-old Norwegian winger and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the Belgian club.

Nusa is highly rated around Europe and a number of clubs are keeping tabs on him. Apparently, Club Brugge are demanding a fee of around €30 million for the young winger but Chelsea are unwilling to pay the asking price. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Belgian club to accept a more reasonable offer.

A report from Fichajes claims that Mauricio Pochettino has requested the signing of the winger during the January transfer window.

Chelsea already have players like Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke at their disposal. It will be interesting to see how they accommodate Nusa in the starting lineup. There is no doubt that the 18-year-old is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he could be a key player for Chelsea in the long run. However, his arrival could push the likes of Mudryk down the packing order.

The Ukrainian international has not been able to live up to the expectations since his big money moved to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Nusa will look to continue his development with regular football at Chelsea if the transfer goes through. Playing under a top-class coach like Pochettino could help him improve further and it would accelerate his development.