It’s been a bit of a topsy-turvy season for David Moyes and West Ham so far in 2023/24.

The east Londoners are still likely to qualify for the knockout stage of the Europa League, whilst their form in the Premier League in the current campaign is patchy at best.

The same thing happened to the Irons last season, as they began to slide down the division but managed to go all the way to winning the Europa Conference League title.

Moyes certainly needs to arrest that slide much earlier than he did in 2022/23, or else he runs the risk of players moving on for pastures new.

As a unit, the first-team have blown hot and cold at West Ham, but individually, however, there have been some real standout performances across the campaign.

“I think he’s (Emerson) come on brilliantly well,” David Moyes said to the official West Ham website.

“Probably since the final or just before it, he was beginning to find a bit of form and then I think in the final he was probably the best player on the pitch. He was Man of the Match – Jarrod was with the goal, but with the way Emo played.

“I think he’s played really well for us. He’s got a really good connection with Lucas Paqueta which gives us something in there’s been a bit of development in that.

“I think Emo has done really well. I think he’s been consistent and steady and wouldn’t get mentioned at the moment because there’s a lot of mention of Paquetá or Mo (Kudus) or Jarrod, but I think Emerson is probably playing as well as anybody.”

Emerson only cost the east Londoners £13m from Chelsea according to The Athletic (subscription required) and is arguably looking like one of the bargains of the century thanks to his consistency, desire and will to win.

If Moyes was able to bottle whatever it is that Emerson has in spades and sprinkle it liberally across his entire squad, the Irons would absolutely be looking at another trophy success this season.