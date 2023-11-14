Despite not having played at the senior level yet, Jordan Hackett is reportedly highly regarded at Newcastle United, according to the Athletic.

After being let go by Tottenham Hotspur, he signed on a free transfer for the Magpies. After making an impression on the club during a trial, Hackett was signed to a contract with Newcastle.

The 19-year-old is yet to play under Eddie Howe as the manager has preferred Dan Burn and Lewis Hall in the left-back position.

He might get the opportunity to do it very soon due to injuries, as Newcastle’s defensive choices are severely constrained in front of their Premier League match against Chelsea later this month.

Hackett could be involved against Chelsea. He may not feature but could be on the bench as the Magpies host Chelsea on November 25th.