Newcastle United rival Arsenal for potential £70million transfer

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande this January.

The talented young Ivory Coast international has also previously been on Arsenal’s radar, as revealed by CaughtOffside here, and it now seems there is further interest on luring him to the Premier League.

Newcastle have been keeping a close eye on Diomande recently, though he won’t come cheap as his release clause is £70million, according to a report in the Sun.

Diomande looks a superb talent and could surely strengthen clubs like Newcastle and Arsenal, and one imagines there’ll be other big names keeping an eye on him before too long if he continues to play like this.

Ousmane Diomande in action for Sporting Lisbon
Still only 19 years of age, Diomande is surely only going to get better in the near future, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up spending his peak years.

One imagines he might not fancy his chances of breaking past William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in the Arsenal starting line up, so Newcastle could be an ideal next step for him, provided they can come up with the money required to bring him to St James’ Park.

