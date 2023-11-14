Noel Gallagher calls Arsenal fans “insufferable”

Speaking on talkSPORT, Noel Gallagher has said he finds Arsenal fans “insufferable” and they need bringing back down to earth.

Gallagher joked that even when Arsenal get a corner they are “insufferable”. He then went on to say that he can’t see Arsenal winning the Champions League, as he puts Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich ahead of them.

He did start by saying the Gunners “need it” regarding the Champions League, due to London rivals Chelsea having two Champions League titles, and that hurting Arsenal fans.

? “Arsenal fans, they do need bringing back [down to earth].” ? “I’ve got them in my crew. They get a corner and they’re insufferable!” Noel Gallagher doesn’t hold back when talking about some Arsenal fans ? pic.twitter.com/JabkctKYzg — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 14, 2023

Arsenal are currently top of their Champions League Group with 9 points, having beaten Sevilla twice and PSV once.

Their only loss in the first four games has come against Lens away from home, when Lens won 2-1 on the 3rd of October at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

A win in their next game against Lens would see them qualify for the next stage of the competition as group leaders, giving them a favourable draw in the next round.

The closest the Gunners have come to winning the Champions League was when they finished runners up to Barcelona in the 2005/06 season.

Barcelona won 2-1 at the Stade de France, with goals coming from Sol Campbell, Samuel Eto’o and Juliano Belletti.