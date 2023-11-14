Noel Gallagher speaking on talkSPORT has had his say on what separates City and Arsenal in a title challenge, and why City will come out on top.

Gallagher made the point that for City, once they can see the finish line towards the end of the season, someone “always steps up” whereas Arsenal got to that points and were like “a rabbit in the headlights”.

He went on to say he believes the season will be decided in the last few weeks, however Gallagher believes City will beat everyone to the title as long as they are “there and thereabouts” come the business end of the season.

? “When City see the finish line, someone always steps up & goes into Avengers mode.” ? “When Arsenal saw it last season, they were like a rabbit in the headlights.” Noel Gallagher explains why Man City will pip everyone to the Premier League title pic.twitter.com/jFBloFIWyx — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 14, 2023

Arsenal currently sit 3rd in the Premier League on 27 points, after 12 games, the Gunners have won eight, drawn three and only lost one.

The two teams above them are Liverpool on 27 points also, but with a higher goal difference, and Manchester City on 28 points.

After the international break Arsenal have a few fixtures that many would deem to be slightly easier, against the likes of Brentford, Wolves and Luton.

City however face 2nd placed Liverpool after the international break, before also taking on 4th placed Spurs the weekend after.