Richarlison could end his Tottenham hell thanks to Liverpool ace

Injuries and mental health issues have contributed to a sustained loss of form for Tottenham front man Richarlison, and it’s fair to say that the White Hart Lane faithful have yet to see the best of the Brazilian.

It’s entirely possible that they may never get to do that after news emerged that he was a serious target for the Saudi Pro League.

According to Premier Injuries, the again sidelined striker is out of action until December 15, by which time there’s only a couple of games left until the end of the year.

The Telegraph (subscription required) note the interest of the Pro League for a January switch, and, were the striker to be interested in the same, he’s hardly likely to want to risk picking up another injury concern in the festive set of fixtures.

What’s interesting is that the outlet suggest that only the fact that Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Spurs’ Son Heung-min being virtually untouchable for their teams in the first place is the reason why attention has turned to Richarlison.

Man United’s Jadon Sancho is another who is clearly coveted by the Saudi Pro League say The Telegraph, and he too could be on his way to pastures new if the power brokers are able to persuade him.