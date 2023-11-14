Roy Keane tipped to return to management at international level

According to The Sun, Dietmar Hamann has said that Roy Keane should be the first option to replace Stephen Kenny as manager of Republic of Ireland.

Hamann believes appointing Keane would “reinvigorate” the team, and said he is very well respected both on and off the pitch.

He also went on to say that Keane would be his first choice for the job, whether he would take the job though is a different question, as he is currently a successful pundit.

Keane has managed Sunderland and Ipswich Town, as well as being assistant manager at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and the Republic of Ireland.

As Sunderland manager Keane had a 42% win rate, having 100 games in charge, winning 42, drawing 17, and losing 41. Whilst his time at Ipswich was slightly worse going, with 81 games in charge and a 34.6% win rate.

He was assistant manager of Ireland from 2013-2018, and as a player Keane had 67 caps for his country, scoring nine times.

Keane is of course best known for his playing career with Manchester United, making 478 appearances for the club, scoring 51 goals and providing 38 assists.