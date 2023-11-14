Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano discusses Chelsea & Tottenham transfer links with in-form goal machine

Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive Daily Briefing column about the situation surrounding Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez and recent links with both Chelsea and Tottenham.

The Mexico international has had a superb season in the Eredivisie and it could be that he’ll earn himself a big move soon, though Romano has moved to play down the links with Chelsea, even if he did acknowledge that Spurs have been scouting him and monitoring him closely.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea need new strikers at the moment, and Gimenez seems like an ideal option, though Romano doesn’t expect Spurs to be spending big money this January, so it remains to be seen if the 22-year-old is realistically available for the kind of money the north Londoners can afford.

“We continue to have rumours about Santiago Gimenez, who is doing very well at Feyenoord – rumours about Chelsea and about Tottenham, but from what I can tell you, Tottenham sent their people to follow Gimenez multiple times, he’s going very well and scoring goals, but at the same time I’m hearing Chelsea are not making him a priority and are focusing on other players,” Romano said.

“Chelsea know the situation well, that Gimenez could be available for around €45m in January, but at the moment nothing concrete is ongoing, but I’ll keep you posted if the situation changes. It’s also important to say that Tottenham keep following the player, so that could be one to watch as it looks like Gimenez could be an important player on the market in the near future.

“Also on Spurs, we know they have some injuries in defence at the moment, but they are not desperate to sign cover. It will depend on opportunities. They’ve been unlucky because they’ve had a lot of injuries at the same time, but I’m told they won’t panic because they know most of these players will be back at the end of December, so they’ll assess the situation then.

“Overall, I don’t see Tottenham spending crazy money in January, that’s not the plan at the moment. They’re happy with the balance in the squad right now, but of course the recovery process of some key players will be important, so perhaps they could look for opportunities towards the end of the January window.”

It would certainly be intriguing to see this prolific young attacker in the Premier League soon, but it seems we can probably expect Chelsea to look for alternatives in that area of the pitch.