Sir Jim Ratcliffe willing to sell huge Man United star to fund rebuild at Old Trafford

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is yet to have his £1.4billion bid to buy a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United approved by the club’s board but the British businessman has big plans once he gets through the doors at Old Trafford.

The INEOS CEO would have hoped to have everything wrapped up by now and it looks unlikely that things will be in order before the January transfer window opens.

One area in particular that Ratcliffe questioned when he visited Old Trafford in March was Man United’s transfer policy and he hopes to make major changes over the coming years, reports the Guardian.

In order to fund a rebuild at the Manchester club, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook reports that Ratcliffe is open to selling Casemiro, who is being targeted for a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

? Manchester United will consider cashing in on Casemiro, who is being targeted for a big-money move to Saudi Arabia. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to be open to offers for him to help fund a rebuild. (Source: @alex_crook) pic.twitter.com/xuHz4eyh5S — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 14, 2023

According to the Guardian’s report, during his March visit, the British businessman didn’t understand why the Premier League giants spent €60m on the 30-year-old player, alongside a £350,000 a week salary.

Casemiro stood out during his debut season but the same cannot be said for the current campaign.

Ratcliffe’s concerns suggest that Man United will buy smarter if he is brought into the club and the age of players targeted will be much lower than that of the Brazilian star as the potential new owner could now look to cash in on the former Real Madrid man in 2024.